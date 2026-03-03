Keyonte George News: Team-high 36 points not enough

George provided 36 points (14-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Nuggets.

George enjoyed his 12th game of the year with at least 30 points Monday. The star guard's workload increased in his second contest back from an ankle sprain, which is an encouraging sign. Over his last 10 appearances, George has averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.