Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Team-high 36 points not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

George provided 36 points (14-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Nuggets.

George enjoyed his 12th game of the year with at least 30 points Monday. The star guard's workload increased in his second contest back from an ankle sprain, which is an encouraging sign. Over his last 10 appearances, George has averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago