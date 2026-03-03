Keyonte George News: Team-high 36 points not enough
George provided 36 points (14-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Nuggets.
George enjoyed his 12th game of the year with at least 30 points Monday. The star guard's workload increased in his second contest back from an ankle sprain, which is an encouraging sign. Over his last 10 appearances, George has averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 283 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 283 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 265 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More