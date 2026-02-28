Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

George (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

George has appeared in just one game so far this month -- a Feb. 7 loss to Orlando -- during which he logged 13 minutes before sustaining a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss six consecutive contests. Before picking up the right ankle injury, he missed three straight games with a left ankle sprain. It wouldn't be surprising to see the third-year point guard operate under a minutes restriction during his return to action.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
