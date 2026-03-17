Keyshawn Bryant Injury: Sidelined against Herd
Bryant was inactive in Monday's 116-115 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd due to a left knee injury.
Bryant had returned from an apparently minor knee issue and made two appearances before suffering the new injury. He's now questionable for upcoming matchups, but he'll likely play a limited role off the bench when he's back. His continued absence would leave the team with little depth behind Kevin Knox going forward.
Keyshawn Bryant
Free Agent
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