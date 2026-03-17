Keyshawn Bryant headshot

Keyshawn Bryant Injury: Sidelined against Herd

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:30am

Bryant was inactive in Monday's 116-115 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd due to a left knee injury.

Bryant had returned from an apparently minor knee issue and made two appearances before suffering the new injury. He's now questionable for upcoming matchups, but he'll likely play a limited role off the bench when he's back. His continued absence would leave the team with little depth behind Kevin Knox going forward.

Keyshawn Bryant
 Free Agent
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