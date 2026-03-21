Keyshawn Bryant News: Appears off bench Friday

Bryant (knee) totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist during 19 minutes in Friday's 154-143 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Bryant had a decent outing on the boards during his return to action after being sidelined for a week. He'll now aim to get more playing time in the rotation with Kevin Knox and Lucas Williamson. However, other than his occasional scoring bursts, Bryant has failed to stand out throughout the campaign.