Keyshawn Bryant News: Back in action against Valley

Bryant (knee) supplied eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block during 16 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Bryant failed to make a big impact as part of the second unit following his one-game absence, with his presence adding an option in the rotation behind Kevin Knox. Bryant has had a few outstanding performances, posting more than 20 points in three of his last eight games, though all of those came when he featured as a starter, so he may not be too reliable until he regains a significant role.