Keyshawn Bryant News: Dominant off glass

Bryant compiled 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-133 G League loss to the Squadron.

Bryant led the team in both rebounds and blocks while finishing second in points scored behind Mac McClung's 59 during the loss. His nine rebounds also served as a new season-high total, and he is now averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks across 21 games.