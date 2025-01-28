Keyshawn Bryant News: Massive two-way impact in G League

Bryant tallied 25 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and five blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 103-96 loss to the Blue.

Bryant erupted Monday on both sides of the floor, registering a season-high 25 points and five blocks. It was also the first start of the season for the 25-year-old, who's now averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 16.8 minutes across eight games for the G League Clippers this year.