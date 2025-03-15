Keyshawn Bryant News: Plays eight minutes in return
Bryant (knee) finished with four points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), one assist and one steal during eight minutes in Friday's 110-104 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Bryant had a limited performance as a second-unit option against the Capitanes. Still, his comeback strengthened the squad's depth after an absence of several weeks. Bryant will look to play a role but will likely remain in contention with both Patrick Baldwin and Trentyn Flowers in the final stretch of the season.
Keyshawn Bryant
Free Agent
