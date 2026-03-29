Keyshawn Bryant News: Posts 41 points in loss

Bryant accrued 41 points (17-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-121 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Bryant put in one of his best displays in a rare start during his team's final game of the G League campaign. The 41 points set a career-best mark for the 26-year-old while increasing his season average to 12.0 points per game. Other than that, he registered multiple steals and blocks in seven and six, respectively, of his 22 appearances.