Keyshawn Bryant News: Posts 41 points in loss
Bryant accrued 41 points (17-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-121 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.
Bryant put in one of his best displays in a rare start during his team's final game of the G League campaign. The 41 points set a career-best mark for the 26-year-old while increasing his season average to 12.0 points per game. Other than that, he registered multiple steals and blocks in seven and six, respectively, of his 22 appearances.
Keyshawn Bryant
Free Agent
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