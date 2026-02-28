Keyshawn Bryant News: Returns to action in win

Bryant (wrist) accrued eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in Friday's 121-106 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Bryant didn't reach his best form this time but took advantage of a few opportunities to get close to his average of 8.5 points per game. Having left his wrist injury behind, the forward will push for increased involvement in the rotation with Caleb Grill and Justin Jackson in upcoming contests.