Keyshawn Bryant News: Tallies 25 points in G League
Bryant produced 25 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 30 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 122-97 loss to Maine.
Bryant was one of the lone bright spots on the evening for Windy City, as he led his team in points and set a regular-season high in steals. This was an uncharacteristic showing from Bryant, who had been held to 25 total points across his three previous games entering Sunday.
Keyshawn Bryant
Free Agent
