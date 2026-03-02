Khaman Maluach Injury: Dealing with thumb injury
Maluach (thumb) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Maluach, who was recalled from the G League on Sunday, is dealing with a right thumb sprain that clouds his availability for Tuesday's contest. The Duke product is averaging just 5.3 minutes per game across 26 NBA appearances this season, so even if active, there's no guarantee he'll see the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khaman Maluach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khaman Maluach See More