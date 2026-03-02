Khaman Maluach headshot

Khaman Maluach Injury: Dealing with thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Maluach (thumb) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Maluach, who was recalled from the G League on Sunday, is dealing with a right thumb sprain that clouds his availability for Tuesday's contest. The Duke product is averaging just 5.3 minutes per game across 26 NBA appearances this season, so even if active, there's no guarantee he'll see the floor.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khaman Maluach See More
