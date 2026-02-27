Khaman Maluach News: Assigned to G League
Phoenix assigned Maluach to the G League's Valley Suns on Friday.
The rookie first-rounder hasn't seen the floor at all in four of Phoenix's last eight games. That said, Maluach will look for steadier reps in the G League in the interim. The big man is averaging 15.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game through four G League regular-season outings.
