Khaman Maluach News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 3:26pm

Phoenix assigned Maluach to the G League's Valley Suns on Friday.

The rookie first-rounder hasn't seen the floor at all in four of Phoenix's last eight games. That said, Maluach will look for steadier reps in the G League in the interim. The big man is averaging 15.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game through four G League regular-season outings.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
