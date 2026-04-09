Khaman Maluach News: Big defensive effort in first start

Maluach provided four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds and three blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 win over Dallas.

Making his first NBA start, the rookie center didn't make much of an impression on offense, but the 19-year-old set a new career high in boards while swatting multiple blocks for the fifth time in his last seven games. Maluach's minutes of late have largely depended on the availability of Mark Williams (foot), and with the Suns having locked up the seven seed in the Western Conference and the top spot in the Play-In Tournament, the team may elect to shut Williams down for the final two games of the regular season and give Maluach a longer look.