Khaman Maluach News: Coming off bench Friday

Maluach is not in the Suns' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday.

The rookie first-rounder made his first NBA start against the Mavericks on Wednesday, when he played 30 minutes and finished with four points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 112-107 win. Maluach will revert to a bench role Friday due to the return of Mark Williams, and the former will be competing with Oso Ighodaro for playing time.