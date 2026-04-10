Khaman Maluach News: Coming off bench Friday
Maluach is not in the Suns' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday.
The rookie first-rounder made his first NBA start against the Mavericks on Wednesday, when he played 30 minutes and finished with four points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 112-107 win. Maluach will revert to a bench role Friday due to the return of Mark Williams, and the former will be competing with Oso Ighodaro for playing time.
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