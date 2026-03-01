Khaman Maluach News: Double-doubles in G League win

Maluach tallied 24 points (12-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes in Saturday's 112-105 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Maluach was dominant around the floor, posting team-high counts of points, rebounds and blocks against the Legends. The rookie, who was assigned to the G League team in late February, has now made 11 appearances at that level throughout the season. Over that period, he has tallied eight double-doubles, which represent the third-highest figure on the squad, and his 12.5 rebounds per game rank fifth in the entire G League.