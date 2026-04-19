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Khaman Maluach News: Extended run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Maluach closed with zero points (0-2 FG) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 119-84 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Maluach played a handful of extra minutes, as Phoenix was never really in the game against Oklahoma City. With Mark Williams (foot) still sidelined, the Suns' center depth is going to be tested. Based on what we saw in Game 1, there is a chance this series could be over sooner rather than later.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
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