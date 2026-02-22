Khaman Maluach headshot

Khaman Maluach News: Goes unused Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 7:25am

Maluach (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time in Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime win over the Magic.

After a stint in the G League with the Valley Suns, Maluach was recalled by the club ahead of Saturday's game but remained outside of the rotation. So long as the Suns have both Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro available to cover the minutes at center, Maluach is unlikely to see meaningful playing time at the NBA level.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
