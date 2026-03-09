Khaman Maluach News: Logs nine rebounds from bench
Maluach accumulated four points (2-4 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets.
Mark Williams (foot) will be out for a few more weeks, and although Oso Ighodaro has the inside track for Williams' minutes, the team will give their 2025 first-round pick every opportunity to make an impact. The Duke product has struggled to stay healthy, but he made great strides in the G League and should serve as the team's second option under the basket until Williams returns.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khaman Maluach
