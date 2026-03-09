Khaman Maluach headshot

Khaman Maluach News: Logs nine rebounds from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Maluach accumulated four points (2-4 FG), nine rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets.

Mark Williams (foot) will be out for a few more weeks, and although Oso Ighodaro has the inside track for Williams' minutes, the team will give their 2025 first-round pick every opportunity to make an impact. The Duke product has struggled to stay healthy, but he made great strides in the G League and should serve as the team's second option under the basket until Williams returns.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khaman Maluach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khaman Maluach See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago