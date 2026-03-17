Khaman Maluach News: Muted role continues
Maluach supplied two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Minnesota.
Maluach logged fewer than 15 minutes for the fourth straight game, despite having a clear path to playing time as the backup center. Even as the only other center on the roster not named Oso Ighodaro, Maluach has been a non-factor, averaging just 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in eight appearances over the past two weeks.
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