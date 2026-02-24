Khaman Maluach headshot

Khaman Maluach News: Plays garbage time in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 10:44am

Maluach ended Tuesday's 97-81 loss to the Celtics with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one block over six minutes.

Though he made an appearance for the fourth time in five games, Maluach wasn't part of the rotation while the game was competitive. Phoenix will be without three key contributors in Devin Booker (hip), Jordan Goodwin (calf) and Dillon Brooks (hand) for the foreseeable future, but Maluach won't have a path to regular playing time so long as Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro are available to cover most of the center minutes.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
