Khaman Maluach News: Pulls down seven boards off bench

Maluach accumulated seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 victory over the Raptors.

Until Mark Williams (foot) is cleared to make his return to the floor, Maluach has a clear path to the No. 2 center gig behind Oso Ighodaro but is struggling for fantasy relevance. Across his past five appearances, Maluach has averaged 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 14.3 minutes per game.