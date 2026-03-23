Khaman Maluach headshot

Khaman Maluach News: Pulls down seven boards off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Maluach accumulated seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 victory over the Raptors.

Until Mark Williams (foot) is cleared to make his return to the floor, Maluach has a clear path to the No. 2 center gig behind Oso Ighodaro but is struggling for fantasy relevance. Across his past five appearances, Maluach has averaged 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 14.3 minutes per game.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
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