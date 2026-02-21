Khaman Maluach News: Puts up 20 points in G League

Maluach finished with 20 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes Friday in the G League Valley Suns' 116-110 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Minutes have been difficult to come by for Maluach at the NBA level this season, so Phoenix elected to assign the rookie first-round pick to the G League on Friday to receive some meaningful playing time. Maluach isn't listed on the Suns' injury report for Saturday's game against the Magic and could be available for the contest, but he's unlikely to be a part of head coach Jordan Ott's rotation.