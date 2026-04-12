Khaman Maluach News: Records first double-double

Maluach contributed 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 135-103 win over the Thunder.

With Mark Williams (foot) inactive, Maluach saw extended playing time and made an impact in the interior, recording his first career double-double at the NBA level. It's been a quiet, developmental rookie campaign for the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as he'll close the regular season averaging 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes across 46 appearances with the Suns.