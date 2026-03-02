Khaman Maluach News: Rejoins Phoenix

Phoenix recalled Maluach from the G League's Valley Suns on Sunday.

Maluach will rejoin the Suns ahead of Tuesday's game at Sacramento after he played 33 minutes for the G League club in Saturday's 112-105 win over the Texas Legends. With Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro ahead of him on the depth chart at center, Maluach is unlikely to be in line for anything more than garbage-time minutes Tuesday.