Khaman Maluach News: Remains in rotation

Maluach ended Tuesday's 97-81 loss to the Celtics with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one block over six minutes.

Maluach remained in the rotation, suiting up for the fourth time in the past five games. Phoenix is in a world of hurt at the moment, with its record quietly heading in the wrong direction. While it has been encouraging to see Maluach on the floor, the majority of his minutes have come during garbage time. At this point, there is no reason to consider picking him up outside of dynasty formats.