Khris Middleton Injury: Available vs. Indiana

Middleton (ankle) is available to play against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Coach Rivers let it be known ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers that Middleton will be available to play. The veteran sharpshooter has only played nine games thus far this season, with four of those as a starter, as the Bucks try to slowly get back to playing him substantial minutes. Middleton has been improving, scoring 21 points in three straight games with the bump in minutes.