Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Middleton (illness) did not practice Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Coach Doc Rivers did not comment on Middleton's status for Tuesday's NBA Cup Final against the Thunder, so fantasy managers will have to wait for the official injury report. For now, his managers can anticipate a questionable tag. Damian Lillard (undisclosed) also missed practice, but Rivers called it a precautionary absence.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
