Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 9:59am

Middleton (ankles) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers did say that Middleton participated in some 5-on-5 scrimmaging at Monday's practice, but it sounds like the team is content with ramping up the veteran slowly. The Bucks do play again Wednesday at home versus Atlanta, but it remains to be seen what the franchise has planned for the sharpshooter.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now