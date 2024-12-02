Khris Middleton Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Middleton (ankles) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game versus Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers did say that Middleton participated in some 5-on-5 scrimmaging at Monday's practice, but it sounds like the team is content with ramping up the veteran slowly. The Bucks do play again Wednesday at home versus Atlanta, but it remains to be seen what the franchise has planned for the sharpshooter.