Khris Middleton Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Middleton won't return to Tuesday's game against the Nets due to a right shoulder stinger. He'll finish with six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes.

Middleton was able to finish the first half but won't play in the second due to the shoulder injury. Caleb Martin will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way due to Middleton being sidelined. The veteran forward's next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Kings.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
