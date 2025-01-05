Khris Middleton Injury: Expected to play Monday
Middleton (ankles) is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Middleton continues to be listed as probable but has appeared in 12 consecutive contests, including seven straight starts. After scoring in double figures in seven straight games, Middleton dropped a dud against Portland on Saturday, finishing with two points (1-5 FG), seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during a 105-102 loss.
