Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 11:54am

Middleton (ankles) is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Middleton continues to be listed as probable but has appeared in 12 consecutive contests, including seven straight starts. After scoring in double figures in seven straight games, Middleton dropped a dud against Portland on Saturday, finishing with two points (1-5 FG), seven rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during a 105-102 loss.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
