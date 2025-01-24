Khris Middleton Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Middleton (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Middleton ended up not playing Thursday against Miami despite being listed as probable for that contest, so there's no guarantee he'll suit up Saturday. In his six games since moving to the bench Jan. 8, Middleton has averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 23.2 minutes per game.