Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Middleton (illness) is probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Thunder.

Middleton missed Monday's practice due to the illness but is not expected to miss any game action. Over four appearances this season, Middleton has averaged 7.0 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per game off the bench. The Bucks are 3-1 during that stretch, with their only loss coming against the Celtics.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
