Khris Middleton Injury: Expected to suit up for Wednesday

Middleton (ankles) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Middleton got the day off during Monday's win over the Raptors, though he is expected to return to game action against San Antonio. The Bucks continue to manage the veteran swingman's playing time after he underwent bilateral ankle surgeries during the offseason, and over his last five outings (all starts), Middleton has averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.