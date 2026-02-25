Khris Middleton Injury: Listed as questionable
Middleton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Middleton sustained a right shoulder stinger in Tuesday's game and did not return. Now, the issue puts his availability at risk for Thursday's contest -- the first of a back-to-back set. Middleton has started in each of his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 182 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 520 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More