Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Middleton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Middleton sustained a right shoulder stinger in Tuesday's game and did not return. Now, the issue puts his availability at risk for Thursday's contest -- the first of a back-to-back set. Middleton has started in each of his last three appearances.

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khris Middleton See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago