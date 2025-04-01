Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 2:57pm

Middleton is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion.

Wednesday will mark a third straight absence for Middleton, who can be labeled day-to-day prior to his next chance to play Thursday against the Magic. With the Wizards managing a plethora of injuries, AJ Johnson and Justin Champagnie should remain in the starting lineup against Sacramento.

