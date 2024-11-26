Khris Middleton Injury: Nearing return to game action
Shams Charania of ESPN said Tuesday on NBA Today that Middleton (ankle) is targeting a return to game action after Thanksgiving.
For the first time in his rehab process from bilateral ankle surgeries, Middleton completed full 5-on-5 scrimmages during Monday's practice. Charania relays that Middleton has been medically cleared to play, but he's working on his conditioning and will remain out for a few more games. The veteran made 55 regular-season appearances last season and averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.0 minutes per game.
