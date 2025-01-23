Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton Injury: Not playing Thursday

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 4:55pm

Middleton (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Middleton was listed as probable earlier Thursday, but head coach Doc Rivers revealed that the veteran wing wouldn't be playing. His next chance to play will come against the Clippers on Saturday, and the absence of Middleton means Gary Trent, Ryan Rollins and Bobby Portis should see more minutes off the bench.

