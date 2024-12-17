Khris Middleton Injury: Now unlikely to play Tuesday
Middleton (illness) is deemed doubtful for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Thunder, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Middleton was initially deemed probable but has been downgraded to doubtful Tuesday due to an illness. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Gary Trent and AJ Green are candidates to receive increased playing time.
