Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton Injury: Now unlikely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Middleton (illness) is deemed doubtful for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Thunder, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Middleton was initially deemed probable but has been downgraded to doubtful Tuesday due to an illness. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Gary Trent and AJ Green are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
