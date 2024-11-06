Khris Middleton Injury: Officially out Thursday

Middleton (ankles) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Utah, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton will progress to 3-on-3 work Thursday, but his soonest opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Knicks. The 33-year-old helped guide Milwaukee to the sixth-best offense in the league last year, but the Bucks currently sit 21st through seven contests without Middleton in 2024-25.