Khris Middleton Injury: Out Monday for injury management

Middleton is out for Monday's game against the Thunder due to bilateral ankle injury management, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks will be pretty shorthanded, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is also out, while Bobby Portis (personal) is doubtful. Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez will need to handle increased high-level offensive responsibilities, while players such as Andre Jackson, Gary Trent, AJ Green and Pat Connaughton could see extra minutes.