Khris Middleton Injury: Out once again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:49pm

Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

Middleton has yet to debut in the 2024-25 campaign while recovering from surgeries on both ankles during the offseason. The Bucks continue to treat the 33-year-old as day-to-day, though there is no set timetable for his return. Middleton's next chance to play will come Monday in a rematch with Cleveland.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
