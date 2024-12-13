Khris Middleton Injury: Probable for Saturday

Middleton is probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks in the NBA Cup semifinals due to ankle injury management, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has made just three appearances off the bench this season and hasn't played more than 23 minutes in any of those contests, meaning the Bucks are being very cautious with the veteran forward after he underwent bilateral ankle surgery in the offseason. The probable tag suggests he should handle the same workload he's had in recent games, though, so a scenario in which he'll come off the bench while playing around 20 to 25 minutes is a realistic projection for the 33-year-old.