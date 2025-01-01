Khris Middleton Injury: Probable for Thursday

Middleton (ankles) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

The Bucks continue to monitor Middleton after he underwent offseason surgery on both ankles, but the veteran forward is expected to be available Thursday. Over his last six games, Middleton has averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 25.1 minutes, and he played a season-high 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pacers.