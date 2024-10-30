Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton Injury: Remains out

RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5 work and remains without a return timetable, but the Bucks continue to treat him as day-to-day. Taurean Prince continues to start at small forward in Middleton's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus Cleveland.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
