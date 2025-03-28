Khris Middleton Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Middleton exited Thursday's loss to the Pacers due to right knee soreness after playing only 14 minutes. Head coach Brian Keefe said Thursday that the veteran forward is scheduled to get an MRI, per Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network. If all goes well with the MRI, Middleton's next chance to play will come Monday against the Heat.