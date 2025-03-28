Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton headshot

Khris Middleton Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 1:45pm

Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Middleton exited Thursday's loss to the Pacers due to right knee soreness after playing only 14 minutes. Head coach Brian Keefe said Thursday that the veteran forward is scheduled to get an MRI, per Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network. If all goes well with the MRI, Middleton's next chance to play will come Monday against the Heat.

