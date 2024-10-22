Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 11:21am

Middleton (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was unable to go through a 5-on-5 scrimmage at the end of Tuesday's practice, a necessary hurdle to clear before he can get the green light for game action. However, Middleton will travel with the Bucks to Philadelphia, and coach Doc Rivers said the veteran is considered day-to-day. In Middleton's absence, it's likely Taurean Prince steps into a larger role for the Bucks.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
