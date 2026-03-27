Khris Middleton Injury: Ruled out Friday
Middleton (illness) won't play in Friday's game against Portland.
Middleton wasn't listed on the injury report throughout the day. However, he popped up due to an illness, subsequently ruling him out. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Timberwolves. While Middleton is out, Klay Thompson should receive all the minutes he can handle from off the bench.
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