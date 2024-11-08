Fantasy Basketball
Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton Injury: Ruled out once again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 10:20am

Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has yet to make his season debut, though he appears to be nearing a return to game action as coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that he is progressing to 3-on-3 work, according to Nehm. The 33-year-old's next chance to make his debut will come Sunday against the Celtics, though he is not likely to suit up that early on while recovering from surgeries to both ankles.

Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
