Khris Middleton Injury: Ruled out once again Friday

Middleton (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has yet to make his season debut, though he appears to be nearing a return to game action as coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that he is progressing to 3-on-3 work, according to Nehm. The 33-year-old's next chance to make his debut will come Sunday against the Celtics, though he is not likely to suit up that early on while recovering from surgeries to both ankles.