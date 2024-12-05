Khris Middleton Injury: Set to make season debut Friday

Middleton (ankle) is probable for Friday's game versus the Celtics, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

Middleton is expected to make his season debut Friday after missing the first 21 games of the 2024-25 campaign while recovering from bilateral ankle surgeries. Although the 33-year-old forward will be a welcome return to Milwaukee's rotation, he will likely operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape. Last season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 27.0 minutes across 55 appearances.